'Teach Pakistan a lesson they don't forget': Congress' Shama Mohamed after Pahalgam terror attack claims 26 lives

After the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand retribution against Pakistan.

Dr. Shama Mohamed, the National Spokesperson of Congress, on Tuesday took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her anger after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, including 2 foreign nationals.

In her post on X, she urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to take strong action against Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack.

"Rawalpindi should be flattened ! No more talks, no more trade, no more cricket , no more cultural activities. Time to teach Pakistan a lesson they don't forget. Jai Hind. #Pahalgam," Mohamed said in her post on X.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor urged Indians to stand up against 'this foul attempt by Islamic terrorists' to divide people in the name of religious identity. He was replying to his previous post on the attack, wherein he urged the authorities to deal with the perpetrators with an iron fist and bring these criminals to justice.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla called for Balakot-style action against Pakistan for this horrid attack. Poonawalla said that the government should not take any half measures after such a ghastly attack.

Poonawalla said on X: "Post-Pulwama, we smashed through the red line & their air defense with vengeance! Now, after this vile massacre, our retaliation must be brutal, unmistakable & crystal-clear—no half-measures! Crush them, obliterate them, reduce their terror nests to smoldering rubble!"

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the anger is not about the number of deaths as much as it is about the terrorists who targeted the tourists on the basis of religion.

Pahalgam terror attack

At least 26 people were killed and many more injured in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed by The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attack took place at around 2:30 pm when terrorists emerged from nearby forests and opened fire on a group of 40 tourists, many of whom were on pony rides in the area.

Eyewitnesses noted similarities to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Initially, tourists were confused as the attackers wore military fatigues. Men were compelled to recite ‘kalima’ before being shot.