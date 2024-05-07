scorecardresearch
Business Today
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy violated MCC on Rythu Bharosa scheme, says EC  

The poll body directed that the disbursement of the balance installment under the scheme for the Rabi season of 2023 will be effected only after the completion of polls in Telangana on May 13.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BJP was planning on completely doing away with reservations for marginalised communities in the near future. (Image: PTI)

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday found that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by publicly speaking about disbursement under the Rythu Bharosa scheme on or before May 9.

Story to be updated soon

Published on: May 07, 2024, 3:55 PM IST
