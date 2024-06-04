Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winners from BRS, Congress, BJP

Counting of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana is underway. Telangana voted in the Lok Sabha Elections on May 13. According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in the state was about 66%. The polling in Telangana took place during the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The major parties at play are -- Congress, BJP, and BRS in Telangana. Till 2 PM, BJP and Congress were leading on 8 seats each. AIMIM was leading in 1 seat. Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM is leading in Hyderabad with over 2 Lakh votes. Madhavi Lata of the BJP trailing behind.
|Constituencies
|Winners/Leading
|Party
|Margin
|Adilabad (ST)
|NAGESH GODAM
|BJP
|90652
|Peddapalli (SC)
|VAMSI KRISHNA GADDAM
|Congress
|131364
|Karimnagar
|SANJAY KUMAR BANDI
|BJP
|225209
|Nizamabad
|ARVIND DHARMAPURI
|BJP
|109241
|Zahirabad
|SURESH KUMAR SHETKAR
|Congress
|46188
|Medak
|MADHAVANENI RAGHUNANDAN RAO
|BJP
|
|Malkajgiri
|RAJENDER EATALA
|BJP
|391475
|Secunderabad
|G. KISHAN REDDY
|BJP
|49944
|Hyderabad
|ASADUDDIN OWAISI
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|338087
|Chevella
|VISHWESHWAR REDDY KONDA
|BJP
|172897
|Mahabubnagar
|D. K ARUNA
|BJP
|4500
|Nagarkurnool (SC)
|DR.MALLU RAVI
|Cong
|94414
|Nalgonda
|KUNDURU RAGHUVEER
|Warangal (SC)
|KADIYAM KAVYA
|Congress
|220339
|Mahabubabad (ST)
|BALRAM NAIK PORIKA
|Congress
|349165
|Khammam
|RAMASAHAYAM RAGHURAM REDDY
|Congress
|467847
|Bhongir
|CHAMALA KIRAN KUMAR REDDY
|Congress
|222170
The Axis My India-India Today exit poll predicts the following seat wins: BJP with 11-12 seats, Congress with 4-6 seats, and both BRS and AIMIM with 0-1 seat each. In terms of vote share, BJP is expected to get 43%, Congress 39%, BRS 13%, and 'others' 3%.
Experts are calling it a 'tsunami' in this landlocked state. They say the collapse of BRS has greatly benefited the BJP. Additionally, they believe there is a close contest for the Hyderabad seat, currently held by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.
