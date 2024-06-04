scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winners from BRS, Congress, BJP

Counting of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana is underway. Telangana voted in the Lok Sabha Elections on May 13. According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in the state was about 66%. The polling in Telangana took place during the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The major parties at play are -- Congress, BJP, and BRS in Telangana. Till 2 PM, BJP and Congress were leading on 8 seats each.  AIMIM was leading in 1 seat. Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM is leading in Hyderabad with over 2 Lakh votes. Madhavi Lata of the BJP trailing behind.

 

List of winners
Constituencies Winners/Leading Party Margin
Adilabad (ST) NAGESH GODAM BJP 90652
Peddapalli (SC) VAMSI KRISHNA GADDAM Congress 131364
Karimnagar SANJAY KUMAR BANDI BJP 225209
Nizamabad ARVIND DHARMAPURI BJP 109241
Zahirabad SURESH KUMAR SHETKAR Congress 46188
Medak MADHAVANENI RAGHUNANDAN RAO BJP

 

39139
Malkajgiri RAJENDER EATALA BJP 391475
Secunderabad G. KISHAN REDDY BJP 49944
Hyderabad ASADUDDIN OWAISI All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 338087
Chevella VISHWESHWAR REDDY KONDA BJP 172897
Mahabubnagar D. K ARUNA BJP 4500
Nagarkurnool (SC) DR.MALLU RAVI Cong 94414
Nalgonda KUNDURU RAGHUVEER    
Warangal (SC) KADIYAM KAVYA Congress 220339
Mahabubabad (ST) BALRAM NAIK PORIKA Congress 349165
Khammam RAMASAHAYAM RAGHURAM REDDY Congress 467847
Bhongir CHAMALA KIRAN KUMAR REDDY Congress 222170

 

The Axis My India-India Today exit poll predicts the following seat wins: BJP with 11-12 seats, Congress with 4-6 seats, and both BRS and AIMIM with 0-1 seat each. In terms of vote share, BJP is expected to get 43%, Congress 39%, BRS 13%, and 'others' 3%.

 

Experts are calling it a 'tsunami' in this landlocked state. They say the collapse of BRS has greatly benefited the BJP. Additionally, they believe there is a close contest for the Hyderabad seat, currently held by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
