Temporary stage structure collapses at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 8 injured

Around eight people were injured after the stage structure collapsed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. The temporary structure was installed near Gate number 2 of the stadium.

A team of Delhi Police and fire tenders reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident. Police said the stage has been set up for a wedding.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which showed police officers gathered at the spot. The injured were shifted to a hospital, a Delhi Police officer told India Today on Saturday.

DCP South Ankit Chauhan said: "The incident happened at around 11 am today. One pandal, which was under preparation at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Gate Number 2, fell. Initiatially, nearly 12 people were suspected to be trapped. All were removed and were taken to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for treatment."

"As of now, no fatality has been reported. A team of police, fire and ambulance were there on the spot for other rescue efforts," he said.