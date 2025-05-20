Tenure of Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka extended by a year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a one-year extension in the service of Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS, as Director of the Intelligence Bureau. The extension will be effective for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

This extension comes amid the changing security situation following India's strike on May 7 targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The strike was in retaliation to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This is the second consecutive one-year extension granted by the Modi government, recognising Deka's performance in the role. He has spent most of his career in the Intelligence Bureau and was promoted to the rank of Special Director in June last year, having served as Additional Director before that.

The order stated that the extension was granted "in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958." This approval came more than a month before the completion of his current extended term.

These rules allow the central government to extend the service of chiefs of the IB, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary and others beyond the retirement age of 60 years in the public interest

Advertisement

WHO IS TAPAN KUMAR DEKA?

Deka, 62, is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, who was first appointed as IB chief in June 2022 for a two-year term. Deka has handled important cases related to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, including targeted killings in the Valley.

Deka is known as a crisis manager within the intelligence community and government corridors. He is regarded as an expert in operations, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast region. Before becoming the IB chief, he headed the operations wing of the agency for over two decades. He was also responsible for counter-assault operations during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Experienced in handling terrorism and Islamic radicalisation cases, Deka led operations against the Indian Mujahideen, a terror group involved in several attacks across India in the 2000s.

Advertisement

He was deputed to Assam to manage the situation following large-scale violence after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019. Deka has been the government’s key official on Jammu and Kashmir affairs, with extensive experience in dealing with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory.