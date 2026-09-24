'Terror won't repay loans': India rips into Pakistan at UN, slams human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

"Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these, nor its theatrics in the Council, would help repay the loans its economy survives on," Tyagi said.

Turning the spotlight on human rights concerns within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Indian diplomat pointed to violent crackdowns on civilian demonstrations and severe shortages of basic essentials since June. He noted that when accounts of civilian deaths, student arrests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and blockades of food and medicine were presented to the Council, Pakistan merely responded with procedural objections.

"If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan," Tyagi asserted, calling out the hypocrisy of a state-sponsor of terrorism seeking international inquiries.

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"Those same terrorists have since killed Kashmiris of every faith, many of them Muslim. The state that sponsored them is now asking this Council for an inquiry. The irony will not be lost on this Council," he added, while reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India and calling upon Pakistan to vacate illegally occupied territories.

Separately, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected a letter circulated by Pakistan to the UN Security Council regarding a pronouncement by a court on the Indus Waters Treaty. Jaiswal dismissed the claims, calling it another attempt by Islamabad to distort reality through an "illegally-constituted court."

"Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda," Jaiswal stated. "The so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister. It is a ruling by an illegally-constituted court."