Bharat Dynamics shares gain on Rs 811-crore order win from defence ministry

Bharat Dynamics shares rose 1.63% to hit a high of Rs 1,180.90 on Thursday, compared with their previous close of Rs 1,162.

"The contract has been signed with Ministry of Defence for the supply of Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) along with associated equipment for Indian Air Force (IAF) with a total cost of Rs 810.79 crore under Buy (Indian - Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category," Bharat Dynamics said.

The SAT-SAAW is an air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb capable of being launched from platforms such as Jaguar, Hawk and Su-30 MKI. According to the company, the system has the capability to neutralise enemy airfields from a long stand-off range.

The system has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Bharat Dynamics said SAT-SAAW will have an indigenous content of 60%, along with further indigenisation of subsystems including the Initial Measurement Unit, Long Impact Delay Fuse and Twin Store Carrier.

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The delivery of SAT-SAAW is scheduled to take place between 2027-28 and 2028-29, according to the filing. The order is domestic in nature and does not involve any related-party transaction.

The company also disclosed that its promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity that awarded the contract.