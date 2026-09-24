The combined wealth of all 1,810 featured individuals rose 12.8% to reach ₹187.5 lakh crore ($1.96 trillion). This overall fortune expanded even as benchmark domestic indices saw declines over the valuation period, with the Nifty 50 dropping 3.9% and the Sensex falling 5.8%. India’s billionaire tally also reached a record high of 391 dollar billionaires — an increase of 27 from the previous year.

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Geographically, Mumbai strengthened its hold as the capital of Indian wealth with 465 resident entrants, followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129. Altogether, list members are spread across 163 cities worldwide, including 106 locations within India.

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Industrial Products emerged as the single most populous sector on the roster, housing 166 entrants. Chemicals followed with 142 individuals, while Pharmaceuticals accounted for 136. Making its formal debut as a standalone category, Artificial Intelligence entered the list with 19 entrepreneurs representing a collective net worth of ₹3.07 lakh crore.

A dominant 70% of the list — comprising a record 1,266 entrepreneurs — are self-made, demonstrating the broadening base of Indian enterprise. Representation among female wealth creators also saw growth, expanding to 131 women compared to 100 in the prior edition.

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Highlighting the structural shifts driving these gains, Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, noted the divergence between private wealth creation and public equity performance.

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"Cumulative wealth rose 12.8% to ₹187.5 lakh crore, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8%. Defence, manufacturing, green energy and artificial intelligence are changing both the sources of Indian wealth and the people creating it. India has a record 391 dollar billionaires, including 76 new entrants. At the 2014 exchange rate, we would have 559, with the same fortunes. Artificial intelligence makes its debut as a standalone industry with 19 individuals worth ₹3.07 lakh crore, including 15 new entrants," Junaid said.

The rankings were compiled by the Hurun Research Institute using a snapshot cutoff date of August 24, 2026, at an exchange rate of ₹95.63 to the US dollar. Values for unlisted companies were derived from recent funding rounds or estimated by comparing businesses against listed peers using industry valuation multiples.