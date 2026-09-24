ChatGPT can now handle work tasks by voice on your phone: Here’s what you can do

OpenAI is also enhancing the text output from voice conversations so that you can talk to the chatbot and at the same time see more detailed information on the screen. The new features being offered on mobile extend the capabilities that OpenAI has already introduced to its desktop app.

What's new in ChatGPT mobile

Plus and Pro users will be able to use the Work tab on their phones to create documents, draft emails and summarise messages from Slack. You can also build websites, prepare presentations, use ChatGPT's cloud browser and gain access to areas such as finances.

Must Read: Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 5.5, its new lower-cost AI model for agentic coding, computer use, and more

Advertisement

Meanwhile, users of Free and Go will have the possibility of using plugins and connected apps.

Voice gets more useful

OpenAI has stated that the voice conversations in ChatGPT will now provide more detailed text output, and that you will also be able to switch between text and voice more easily. It will be possible to begin a conversation while on the move and then pick it up again on the desktop.

This update occurs as more and more users begin to use voice commands in order to get their AI assistants to carry out complicated tasks. In July, OpenAI released its GPT-Live conversational model and then incorporated it into the desktop app, enabling users to use their voices to carry out tasks in the Work tab or to create apps via the Codex tab. The most recent rollout is now providing similar features on mobile devices.

Advertisement

ChatGPT still separates chat and workspaces

This update comes at a time when AI companies are making their assistants function more smoothly across various devices, and Anthropic has recently simplified the transition between mobile and desktop devices as well as combined its Cowork and Chat interfaces.

However, OpenAI still maintains the separation between chat and workspaces even though it is expanding its agentic capabilities to mobile users.