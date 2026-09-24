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ChatGPT can now handle work tasks by voice on your phone: Here’s what you can do

ChatGPT can now handle work tasks by voice on your phone: Here’s what you can do

ChatGPT’s latest mobile update brings more hands-free productivity to your phone, letting eligible users turn voice conversations into actions and continue tasks across devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 10:52 AM IST
ChatGPT can now handle work tasks by voice on your phone: Here’s what you can do ChatGPT’s mobile app now lets users use voice commands to handle work-related tasks.

OpenAI is introducing voice-based agentic features to the ChatGPT mobile app in order to provide you with additional methods of carrying out tasks without needing to sit in front of a computer. With this update, you can now use voice commands to initiate actions such as creating documents, drafting emails and summarising messages from Slack. If you are a subscriber who has chosen Plus or Pro, you will be able to access the Work tab on your phones, whereas if you’re using the Free and Go plans, you will be able to work with plugins and connected apps. 

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OpenAI is also enhancing the text output from voice conversations so that you can talk to the chatbot and at the same time see more detailed information on the screen. The new features being offered on mobile extend the capabilities that OpenAI has already introduced to its desktop app.

What's new in ChatGPT mobile 

Plus and Pro users will be able to use the Work tab on their phones to create documents, draft emails and summarise messages from Slack. You can also build websites, prepare presentations, use ChatGPT's cloud browser and gain access to areas such as finances.

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Meanwhile, users of Free and Go will have the possibility of using plugins and connected apps.

Voice gets more useful

OpenAI has stated that the voice conversations in ChatGPT will now provide more detailed text output, and that you will also be able to switch between text and voice more easily. It will be possible to begin a conversation while on the move and then pick it up again on the desktop.

This update occurs as more and more users begin to use voice commands in order to get their AI assistants to carry out complicated tasks. In July, OpenAI released its GPT-Live conversational model and then incorporated it into the desktop app, enabling users to use their voices to carry out tasks in the Work tab or to create apps via the Codex tab. The most recent rollout is now providing similar features on mobile devices.

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ChatGPT still separates chat and workspaces

This update comes at a time when AI companies are making their assistants function more smoothly across various devices, and Anthropic has recently simplified the transition between mobile and desktop devices as well as combined its Cowork and Chat interfaces.

However, OpenAI still maintains the separation between chat and workspaces even though it is expanding its agentic capabilities to mobile users.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 10:52 AM IST
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