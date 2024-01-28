'Thank him wholeheartedly for...': Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi after forming govt with BJP in Bihar

After snapping ties with the RJD and returning to NDA, Nitish Kumar formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Sunday. He took oath as chief minister along with two deputy chief ministers from the BJP. Soon after Nitish took over as CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and said the NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people.

बिहार में बनी एनडीए सरकार राज्य के विकास और यहां के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। @NitishKumar जी को मुख्यमंत्री और सम्राट चौधरी जी एवं विजय सिन्हा जी को उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि यह टीम पूरे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2024

"I congratulate @NitishKumar on taking oath as chief minister, Samrat Chaudhary ji, and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication," he said.

Moments after this, Nitish in a tweet thanked Prime Minister Modi for his cooperation. "I express my gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good wishes and thank him wholeheartedly for his cooperation."

मैं माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को उनके द्वारा दी गई बधाई एवं शुभकामना के लिए अपनी ओर से और समस्त बिहारवासियों की ओर से आभार प्रकट करता हूं तथा उनके सहयोग के लिए हृदय से धन्यवाद देता हूं। बिहार में एन०डी०ए० गठबंधन के साथ नई सरकार का गठन हो चुका है। जनता मालिक है और… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 28, 2024

Nitish said with the NDA coalition government at the Center and the state, development work will gain momentum.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader and Nitish's former ally Tejashwi Yadav claimed credit for the work done in the past 1.5 years. He said the chief minister used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, but the RJD gave jobs and showed that it was possible. "We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months," he said.

However, Nitish while speaking to reporters after taking over as the chief minister said Tejashwi did not do any development work. He also rejected talks that he may make another U-tun ahead of the assembly polls. "Now I am back where I was before (in NDA) and now there is no question of going anywhere," he said.