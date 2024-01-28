scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Thank him wholeheartedly for...': Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi after forming govt with BJP in Bihar

'Thank him wholeheartedly for...': Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi after forming govt with BJP in Bihar

Soon after Nitish took over as CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and said the NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people.

Nitish in a tweet thanked Prime Minister Modi for his cooperation. Nitish in a tweet thanked Prime Minister Modi for his cooperation.

After snapping ties with the RJD and returning to NDA, Nitish Kumar formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Sunday. He took oath as chief minister along with two deputy chief ministers from the BJP. Soon after Nitish took over as CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and said the NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people.

Also read: Nitish Kumar: 'I'm back where I was, no question of going anywhere now; Tejashwi wasn't doing anything'

"I congratulate @NitishKumar on taking oath as chief minister, Samrat Chaudhary ji, and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication," he said.    

Also read: 'JDU will be finished in 2024, game is not over yet': Tejashwi Yadav's stunning claim as Nitish Kumar ditches RJD

Moments after this, Nitish in a tweet thanked Prime Minister Modi for his cooperation. "I express my gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good wishes and thank him wholeheartedly for his cooperation."

Nitish said with the NDA coalition government at the Center and the state, development work will gain momentum.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader and Nitish's former ally Tejashwi Yadav claimed credit for the work done in the past 1.5 years. He said the chief minister used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, but the RJD gave jobs and showed that it was possible. "We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months," he said. 

However, Nitish while speaking to reporters after taking over as the chief minister said Tejashwi did not do any development work. He also rejected talks that he may make another U-tun ahead of the assembly polls. "Now I am back where I was before (in NDA) and now there is no question of going anywhere," he said. 

 

Published on: Jan 28, 2024, 8:25 PM IST
