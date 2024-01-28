Nitish Kumar: 'I'm back where I was, no question of going anywhere now; Tejashwi wasn't doing anything'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who today broke the alliance with RJD and formed the government with the BJP, said his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav was not doing any development work. Nitish said he was back where he was before and now there was no question of going anywhere. "We work for the development and progress of Bihar. We will keep doing the same, nothing else," Nitish said after taking over as chief minister for the ninth time.

"Tejashwi was not doing anything. Now I am back where I was before (in NDA) and now there is no question of going anywhere," he further said when told that the RJD leader was claiming all the credit for the developmental work and there was suspicion that he might make another U-tun ahead of assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, political strategist Prashant Kishor said the new alliance between BJP and JDU will not last beyond the Lok Sabha elections and may break ahead of the next assembly polls in 2015.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that the game was not over yet and that the JDU will be finished in 2024.

Former Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said Tejashwi Yadav was conspiring to become the chief minister and that the whole conspiracy was exposed.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that Nitish's move to join the BJP showed that "it was all pre-planned." He said the BJP and JDU planned this to break the INDIA alliance. "He (Nitish Kumar) kept us in the dark, he kept Lalu Yadav in the dark."

Congress leader TS Singh Deo said Nitish Kumar had cheated the INDIA alliance. "If his aim was to remain the chief minister and work with the BJP, he could have done it earlier also, the numbers were there earlier too. His motive for coming here was that he does not agree with the BJP ideologically and wants to give an alternative to the public which works in public interest but it seems that his own interests are paramount."

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda, who reached Patna to attend the swearing-in ceremony, said Nitish's return to NDA was a "matter of happiness for us". "The people of Bihar gave the mandate to NDA. JDU and Nitish Ji's natural alliance is NDA only," he said in his first press conference after the change of government in the state.