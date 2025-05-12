'That was quite a speech, perhaps his finest': Sanjeev Sanyal as PM calls Pakistan's nuclear bluff, makes stand clear on PoK

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, calling it possibly the PM's finest speech. Sanyal's post came after Modi's powerful remarks on Monday after a pause in the India-Pakistan tensions, underscoring India's unwavering resolve in confronting terrorism.

Modi's speech began by acknowledging India’s strength and restraint in recent days, paying tribute to the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists who played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor. In his address, the Prime Minister dedicated the success of the operation to every mother, sister, and daughter of the nation, stressing that Operation Sindoor was not merely a name, but a reflection of the collective feelings of millions of Indians.

The Prime Minister condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, describing it as an act of cruelty that shocked the nation and the world. He stressed that this barbaric attack was aimed not just at terrorising innocent civilians but at fracturing the unity of the country. He made it clear that the Indian government had given full authority to the armed forces to eliminate terrorists, and the success of Operation Sindoor was a testament to that directive.

That was quite a speech! Perhaps @narendramodi ‘s finest. No one should be left in any doubt that India means business. #OperationSindoor — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) May 12, 2025

Modi stated that India’s missile and drone strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan had severely damaged Pakistan's core infrastructure, especially in terror hubs like Bahawalpur and Muridke, which had long been linked to global terrorism, including attacks such as 9/11 and the London Tube bombings. He also stressed that these strikes had gone beyond the destruction of physical structures; they had crushed the morale of the terrorists themselves.

The Prime Minister took a strong stance against Pakistan, asserting that the country would now face severe consequences for any future attacks on India. “Every terrorist organization now knows the consequences of attacking the dignity of our women,” Modi declared, reinforcing India’s commitment to protect its citizens and values. He added that while India has temporarily suspended its counter-operations after Pakistan’s appeal for de-escalation, the country would remain vigilant and continue to assess Pakistan’s actions in the coming days.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's firm stance, stating that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot run parallel, and blood and water cannot flow together, an apparent reference to the Indus Waters Treaty. Addressing the global community, he reiterated India's long-standing policy that any discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and any negotiations with Pakistan will center around Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Stating India's new strategic approach to counter-terrorism, Modi introduced three key pillars of the nation’s defense doctrine: Decisive Retaliation, No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail, and No Distinction Between Terror Sponsors and Terrorists. He also highlighted that Pakistan’s senior military officials openly attending the funerals of slain terrorists further demonstrated the country's involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.

Modi also pointed out that India’s defense capabilities, particularly Made-in-India defense systems, were proving themselves as a formidable force in modern warfare. He affirmed that India's success in Operation Sindoor marked a new standard in the fight against terrorism and demonstrated India’s ability to act decisively in both desert and mountainous warfare, alongside its growing military power in New Age Warfare.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister turned to Buddha Purnima, reflecting on Lord Buddha's teachings about peace. Modi stressed that while peace is a desired goal, it must be rooted in strength, especially when faced with aggression. He made it clear that India's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism would continue to guarantee a safer world for future generations, urging all nations to unite against terrorism.