'The Chief Minister is lying...': Kolkata doctor's mother accuses Mamata Banerjee of offering bribes

The mother of the Kolkata trainee doctor who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She accused the Chief Minister of lying about offering them compensation.

Her reaction followed Banerjee's dismissal of claims that the Kolkata Police tried to bribe the trainee doctor's parents. Banerjee called the accusations against her government 'slander'.

In response, the victim's mother alleged, "The Chief Minister is lying. She said that you will get the compensation, and you can build something in memory of your daughter. I had said then that when my daughter gets justice, I will come to your office and take the compensation."

She also accused Banerjee of trying to "suppress" the protests over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor, whose semi-naked body was found at RG Kar hospital on August 9. The victim's mother criticized Banerjee's call for people to end their protests and focus on Durga Puja preparations as "inhuman."

"It seems inhuman to me because I am the mother of a girl. I have lost a child, so I feel inhuman. If people from all over the country want to return for the (Durga Puja) festival, they can," she said.

"Durga Puja was celebrated in my house too. My daughter used to do it at home. But, now darkness has engulfed our lives. How can I tell people to celebrate the festival during this time," she added.

The trainee doctor's mother criticized the Chief Minister, asking, "If this had happened to her own family, would she have said that?"

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee urged people to focus on the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. She said that ongoing protests cause noise pollution, which affects elderly people, and that the state hasn't enforced pollution control rules. She asked people to return to festivities and urged for the CBI to complete their investigation quickly.

“If you stay on the roads every night, elderly people suffer from sleep deprivation because of noise pollution. We haven’t acted on state pollution control board norms. One month has passed. I request you to return to festivities and demand that the CBI completes investigations at the earliest,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The victim's mother said that the protests over her daughter's death would keep going until justice is served.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to strangle the movement. It is like my daughter was strangled and evidence was destroyed. Until we get justice, we will stay on the road," she said.

Earlier, the victim's father and aunt claimed that the Kolkata Police tried to cover up the case and offered them money to stay silent.

The trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found in RG Kar hospital's seminar hall on August 9, leading to widespread protests. An autopsy confirmed she was raped and murdered.

The following day, Sanjay Roy, a civil volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested and is now in judicial custody. The CBI took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police last month.