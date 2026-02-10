'The era of hit &run politics is over': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500-crore defamation case against congress leaders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken legal action against senior Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi, filing a Rs 500-crore defamation case over what he termed "false" and "malicious" allegations regarding his land holdings.

The case, lodged on Tuesday, comes amid rising political tension in the state ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

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The move follows claims made by Gogoi, Assam Congress president, who last week alleged that a party probe revealed nearly 12,000 bighas of land were occupied by Sarma and his family across Assam.

Hours after these charges surfaced, Sarma announced his decision to file a defamation suit, insisting that the allegations lacked any evidence.

Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking ₹500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference. https://t.co/a9iLcghHiR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2026

“Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference,” Sarma tweeted.

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Previously, the Chief Minister had said he would not be “intimidated” by propaganda, slander, or political theatrics of “slaves of the Gandhi family.” He also posted, “The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law.”

Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi: The political feud

The defamation case adds another layer to the growing political rivalry between Sarma and Gogoi. The Assam CM recently accused Gogoi and his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having "deep links" with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, suggesting that intelligence could have been passed to Pakistan.

The Congress quickly hit back, stating that Sarma had no documentary proof to support his claims and accusing him of having “lost his mental balance.”

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(With inputs from agencies)