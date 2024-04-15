‘The idea that India should have one leader is insulting to every young Indian’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, accused the ruling BJP of imposing the idea of ‘one leader in the country’ in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called it an insult to every young Indian and the people of the nation. The Congress leader said that India is like a bouquet of flowers, and each one has to be respected because it enhances the beauty of the entire bouquet.

"This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian," said the Wayanad MP while addressing his party workers and voters in his constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He had also hosted a massive road show as part of his election campaign.

Why could not India have more leaders, asked Gandhi, underscoring this as the main line of difference between the Congress and the BJP. He alleged the BJP of imposing things from the top, while the Congress wants to listen to the people of the country and love and respect their beliefs, language, religion, culture.

"We did not get freedom from the British to be colonised by the ideology of the RSS. We want India to be ruled by all her people," he said.

In his brief visit to Nilgiris district on Monday, Gandhi said that while the BJP manifesto talks about bidding for the 2036 Olympics, there is nothing for the poor. "What are the BJP’s policies for the poor?" asked Gandhi, during his interaction with college students at Thaloor in Udhagamandalam, before heading to Wayanad.

PM Modi, on Sunday, released the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto, putting the blueprint of his vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’, and asked the people to give him another mandate to shape the country’s destiny.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of pushing its agenda of ‘one nation, one election’.

Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Wayanad, and had come to the constituency for the second time after the date of the Lok Sabha polls were announced. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes.

