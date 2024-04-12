'Both Amethi and Wayand are important to Rahul Gandhi': Congress leader Ajay Rai asks Smriti Irani to seek medical help

In the midst of speculation surrounding Congress's choice for the Amethi constituency against BJP's incumbent MP Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai emphasised the significance of both Amethi and Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a dig at Irani's criticism of Rahul and the Congress's absence from Amethi since losing in 2019, Rai suggested that her language was deteriorating and recommended she seek medical advice.

Related Articles

During her campaign in Amethi, Smriti Irani remarked on the absence of the Congress family during the pandemic. Having won the 2019 election against Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani has become a resident of Amethi, where she recently purchased a house.

Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of neglecting Amethi's development for 15 years, alleging that he wanted its residents to remain impoverished despite the support of his family's governments.

As of now, Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Wayanad, but there has been no official announcement regarding the Amethi and Raebareli candidates yet. The possibility of him contesting from both Wayanad and Amethi, as he did in 2019, remains open.

Meanwhile, businessman Robert Vadra, spouse of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has expressed interest in contesting from Amethi.

On the other hand, there are speculations about Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut from Raebareli, the seat vacated by her mother, Sonia Gandhi.

However, senior Congress leader AK Antony has hinted that only one person from the Gandhi family would contest from either Amethi or Raebareli, with Rahul or Priyanka being the likely candidates, not Robert Vadra.