'Only a plane and a yacht missing': Ex-Srinagar Mayor blasts Omar Abdullah for sanctioning 8 new Toyota Fortuners

Former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday blasted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for sanctioning eight new Toyota Fortuners for Rs 3.04 crore. In a tweet, Mattu shared a government order, which was issued on December 12, 2024. As per the order, 4 Toyota Fortuners will be kept in Delhi while 2 each in Jammu and Kashmir.

"EIGHT new Toyota Fortuners for the Hon’ble Duke of Essex AND apparently a brand new personal Range Rover Defender," Mattu said in a tweet. "The only thing missing in the fleet is a plane and a yacht over Dal Lake now."

Attacking the chief minister, the former mayor said: "J&K’s status was downgraded. Not of the Abdullah Monarchy. Long live the King!"

In its order, the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department sanctioned the purchase of new vehicles for the chief minister. "Sanction is hereby accorded to the release of additional funds amounting to Rs 304.00 lakh (Rupees three crore four lakhs only) under Capex Budget 2024-25...for Purchase of 8 new vehicles (Toyota Fortuner)," the order states.

Mattu's tweet evoked mixed reactions, with some backing the chief minister while others questioned the need for the new vehicles.

Peerzada Mudasir Mohiudin, a social media user, said that it was puzzling to know that J&K's budget did not allow the chief minister to reduce examination fee for competitive exams but apparently allowed him to "purchase these luxurious vehicles worth crores of rupees for CM's luxury".

However, Ishfaq Bashir Dar, however, noted that it was normal and as per protocol, he should be given that.

On October 16, Omar Abdullah returned to office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the first to hold the position in its new status as a Union Territory. Abdullah took over as chief minister for a second term and is the third generation of the Abdullah family to occupy the office — after his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah's first term as chief minister was from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state.

The National Conference won 42 out of the 90 seats in the recent elections while alliance partner Congress bagged 6. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly. In 2019, the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.