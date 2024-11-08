'The probe was about...': Himachal CM Sukhu clarifies on 'samosa' controversy

Following a controversy in Himachal Pradesh over a CID investigation involving 'samosas,' Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified on Friday that the probe was focused on misconduct and misbehavior by certain officials.

Sukhu clarified that the CID investigation was not about 'samosas' as reported, but was aimed at checking the misconduct of some officials. He dismissed the BJP's criticism over the issue as "childish," accusing the party of running a smear campaign against him since Congress won the assembly elections.

"The probe was about the misbehaviour of officials but the media has turned the CID probe into samosas. The DGP has already clarified in this regard," PTI quoted Sukhu as saying.

The Himachal Pradesh CM accused the BJP of trying to undermine his government after their 'Operation Lotus' attempt to unseat him failed. The controversy began when samosas and cakes intended for Sukhu were allegedly served to his security staff instead, sparking accusations of it being an anti-government act. This led to a CID investigation into the incident.

A CID report revealed that during CM Sukhu's visit to the CID headquarters on October 21, refreshments meant for him were instead served to his security staff. The refreshments, sourced from Hotel Radisson Blu, were mishandled by officials acting with their own agenda, according to a senior CID official. The report accused those involved of behaving in an "anti-CID" and "anti-government" manner.

The BJP criticized the Congress government over the incident, accusing them of focusing on trivial issues like "the CM's samosas" rather than the state's development.