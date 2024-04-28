'Insulted Maharajas, forgot atrocities by Nawabs': PM Modi's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for reportedly disrespecting Hindu rulers while remaining silent on the actions of Muslim rulers like Aurangzeb.

"The statements made by the Shehzada of Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi) have been made very thoughtfully to appease their vote bank... But the Shehzada does not say a word about the atrocities committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badshahs... Congress does not remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of our temples. Congress forms political alliances with parties who praise Aurangzeb. They do not talk about all those who destroyed our pilgrimage sites, looted them, killed our people, and killed cows," PM Modi said while addressing a rally at Karnataka's Belagavi.

The Prime Minister cited a video clip of Rahul Gandhi, widely circulated by BJP members, where Rahul Gandhi appears to criticize the actions of Hindu rulers, suggesting they could do as they pleased, including seizing land. He contrasts this with the establishment of democracy post-independence.

"During the rule of Rajas and Maharajas, they could do whatever they want, even grab someone's land. The Congress, along with the people of the country, achieved independence and brought democracy," the Congress leader is heard as saying.

The Prime Minister also brought up the tragic incident involving the daughter of a Karnataka Congress corporator, who was killed by her former colleague at her college.

"The Congress government gives priority to appeasement. For them, the lives of daughters like Neha have no value. They are only concerned about their vote bank," he said.

Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death at BVB College campus on April 18 by her ex-classmate Fayaz.

PM Modi also criticized the Congress for forming alliances with "anti-national parties".

"Not only this, Congress has used PFI (Popular Front of India) for votes... which is an anti-national organisation that gives shelter to terrorism and which has been banned by the Modi government. Congress is engaged in defending such a terrorist organisation PFI just to win one seat, Wayanad," he said.

Rahul Gandhi currently represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala as its Member of Parliament (MP) and is running for re-election in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.