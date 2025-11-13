‘They don’t need our help’: Marco Rubio commends the ‘measured, cautious’ probe of the Red Fort blast

The Indian investigation into the Red Fort blast has been very “measured, cautious and very professional”, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He added that Washington offered to help New Delhi with the investigation but also that the Indian government is very capable and does not need the help of the US.

Rubio said the blast was “clearly a terrorist attack”. Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also passed a resolution and termed the blast that claimed the lives of 12 people as a "heinous terror incident".

"The Indians need to be commended. They've been very measured, cautious and very professional on how they're carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people,” said Rubio, further adding, “I think they are doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation and I think when they'll have facts, they'll release those facts."

Rubio said that he spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the Red Fort blast. "We are aware of the potential it has and we spoke a little about it today- the potential it has to become something broader. We are going to wait to see what the investigation reveals. We have offered to help but I think they are very capable on these investigations. They don't need our help and they are doing a good job", he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Umar Nabi has been confirmed as the individual who drove the car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, according to police sources. The confirmation follows a DNA test conducted on remains collected from the blast site, which matched samples taken from Umar's mother earlier this week.

Umar, who was a key member of a recently dismantled terror module, hailed from Koil village in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Police stated the module had links to proscribed groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and eight individuals, including three doctors, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to a source, "The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle.” The identification follows the seizure of approximately 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur from the terror module operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The blast involved a slow-moving car and resulted in heightened security activity in the Red Fort area.

The operation to dismantle the module resulted in the arrest of several suspects with medical backgrounds.

Police revealed that the module's activities spanned multiple states, and the seized chemicals pointed to significant capabilities for large-scale attacks. The bust occurred hours before the explosion, underlining the urgency and scale of the operation. The investigation remains ongoing, as authorities continue to question those arrested and assess the full extent of the terror module's plans.