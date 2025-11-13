Business Today
WATCH: Closest visual of the Red Fort blast captures exact moment i20 exploded, tore through autos, rickshaws

Red Fort blast: A DNA test has confirmed that the man responsible for the blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional from Kashmir.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2025 8:04 AM IST
WATCH: Closest visual of the Red Fort blast captures exact moment i20 exploded, tore through autos, rickshawsRed Fort blast: Visuals capture the exact moment the Hyundai i20 exploded

In what appears to be the closest visuals from the Red Fort blast, one can see the Hyundai i20 amid a road full of cars, autos, rickshaws and a bus in the busy streets of Old Delhi. This particular CCTV footage, purportedly released by Delhi Police sources shows a jam-packed road. Within moments most of these autos and rickshaws are blown to smithereens.

The Hyundai i20 appears to be slowly moving amid the autos and rickshaws. The time captured on the CCTV footage shows 6:51 pm.

Meanwhile, a DNA test has confirmed that the man responsible for the blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional from Kashmir. His body was blown to bits in the explosion, which had made it difficult for investigators to identify him until the DNA results were obtained.

The government has now formally classified the car explosion as a terrorist incident. At a media briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025."

The explosion resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to several others, prompting urgent action from authorities as they work to bring those responsible to justice while monitoring the situation at the highest governmental levels.

The resolution adopted by the Union Cabinet described the event as a "heinous terror incident" perpetrated by anti-national forces, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The government has directed security and investigative agencies to handle the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism." Immediate steps have been taken, and the investigation is being closely supervised by senior ministers and officials.

The Cabinet offered its condolences, observed a two-minute silence to honour the lives lost and committed to supporting the affected families. Sources indicated that Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the Cabinet on the current progress of the investigation and detailed the actions being implemented.

Published on: Nov 13, 2025 8:04 AM IST
