'They have shown their back to the Constitution': Jagdeep Dhankhar on Opposition's walkout from RS

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was mighty upset with the Opposition MPs who joined their colleagues in staging a walkout against the ruling NDA during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Upper House.

The MPs walked out after the Rajya Sabha chairman refused to allow Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition and Congress president, to intervene when Modi spoke. Before walking out of the House, opposition leaders also raised slogans like 'Rajya Sabha ko radh karo, Jhooth bolna band karo' (Adjourn Rajya Sabha, Stop Lying) and 'LoP ko bolne do' (Let LoP speak), referring to Kharge.

Related Articles

Dhankhar said that this act by the MPs will hurt 140 crore Indians. He added that that the Opposition has not just disrespected the House or his position as the chairperson but also the Constitution.

"Today, they did not leave the House behind, they have left behind dignity. Today, they did not show me their back, they showed it to the Constitution of India. They did not insult me or you, they insulted the oath of the Constitution that they took. There can be no bigger insult to the Constitution of India than this," V-P Dhankhar asserted.

#WATCH | After Opposition MPs walk out of the Rajya Sabha while PM speaks on Motion of Thanks to President's Address, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "...I urged them the LoP was given adequate time to speak without any interruptions. Today, they… pic.twitter.com/Am2HflpoVc — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

The V-P condemned the behaviour of the MPs and said, "They have outraged the spirit of the Constitution, they have disregarded the oath they have undertaken." He added that the Constitution is not just a book one holds in their hands.

"Indian Constitution is not something to hold in your hands, it is the book to way of life. I hope that they will self-introspect and walk the path of duty," he said. The 'not just a book to hold' jibe was aimed at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was among those to be sworn in holding the Constitution in their hands.

After Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the Opposition. He said that they can't digest the mandate given to the NDA government. PM Modi further accused the Opposition of running away from the ground and lacking the courage to hear the truth. In the recently conducted Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won 293 seats whereas the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats.

Commenting on the Opposition's walkout from the Rajya Sabha, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to respect Mallikarjun Kharge. "He (Mallikarjun Kharge) is on a constitutional post. Be it the PM or the Chairman of the House, it's their responsibility to respect him, but today it was all ignored and hence the entire opposition is with him, and hence we walked out," Pawar said.