PM Modi strikes again: 'Those jumping around with Constitution copy objected to our idea of Constitution Day'

Continuing his attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi for the second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that those jumping around with a copy of the Constitution were against celebrating November 26 as Constitution Day.

During his address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said when his government proposed November 26 as Constitution Day, the Congress leaders said there was no need for it as "we already have January 26".

The Prime Minister said that for the BJP, the Constitution was not just a compilation of Articles, but sacrosanct. "Our Constitution serves as a lighthouse...acts as a direction indicator...guides us," he said in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

While PM Modi did not name Rahul Gandhi or any other opposition leaders, his remarks were directed at the INDIA bloc leaders carrying a copy of the Constitution to target the Centre. In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc made a Constitution a key poll issue, claiming that the BJP wanted 400 seats to change the Constitution.

Not just in the election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders carried a copy of the Constitution in the Parliament during the oath-taking of MPs.

"The Constitution is not just a compilation of Articles for us, its inspiration and its words are also valuable for us. The Constitution acts as a guide in the activities of any government," the Prime Minister said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

This is the second time the Prime Minister resorted to a counter-attack in the Parliament. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that his government worked in the true spirit of the Constitution and secularism by working for everyone. He also took a swipe at the opposition saying those dancing with the Constitution on their head lacked the courage to implement it in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress tried to finish off the political career of B R Ambedkar and ensured that another Dalit leader Jagjivan Ram never became Prime Minister, PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

On the directions of Prime Minister Modi, the Constitution Day was celebrated on 26th November 2015. Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and acknowledge the contribution of Founding Fathers of the Constitution.

