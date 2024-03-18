'They warned me it was time for...': Bengaluru shopkeeper beaten for playing Hanuman Bhajan during Azaan, 3 arrested

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Siddanna Layout area, a shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by a group of men for playing a Hanuman bhajan during the time of azaan (Islamic call to prayer). The shopkeeper claimed that he was threatened and then attacked by these individuals.



The shopkeeper informed reporters, "Four to five people approached me while I was playing Hanuman bhajan. They warned me it was time for azaan and threatened to assault me if I continued to play music. I was subsequently beaten and also received further threats of being stabbed with a knife."



A video circulating on social media showed a glimpse of the altercation. The footage shows the men entering the shop individually, leading to a heated argument. The video captures one man grabbing the shopkeeper by his collar, causing the shopkeeper to retaliate.

Further in the video, another man is seen hitting the shopkeeper, inciting a violent brawl. The men took turns assaulting the shopkeeper, even resorting to kicking him. Once the altercation concluded, the attackers dispersed, leaving the shopkeeper with visible injuries.



The authorities have registered an FIR against the alleged attackers, identified as Suleman, Shahnawaz, Rohith, Dyanish, and Taruna. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central confirmed the arrest of three individuals implicated in the incident.



Further investigations are being carried out as the group involved in the assault comprised individuals from both Hindu and Muslim communities, as per the DCP Central.