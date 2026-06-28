CRED founder and WhatsApp head Kunal Shah has urged young professionals to learn faster, adapt constantly, and take ownership of their personal growth as artificial intelligence transforms industries and reshapes career paths.

Shah was asked what advice he would give to a 24- or 25-year-old navigating an uncertain job market and the rapid rise of AI. His answer centered on learning speed, adaptability, and surrounding oneself with the right people.

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Shah said the current environment rewards those who can quickly acquire new skills. "This is the best time to become extraordinary at learning anything in a very short period of time," he said while speaking at the Groww India Investor Festival 2026. "If anybody tells you I'll take three years to learn something, they are anyway not going to make it."

While clarifying that some professions require years of training, Shah said people should be able to pick up specific skills much faster than before. "You have to assume that any topic, any complex topic now, you should be able to learn in days and weeks."

Must Read: Meta CPO reveals why CRED’s Kunal Shah was chosen to lead WhatsApp

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'Think of people around you as stocks'

The entrepreneur also stressed the importance of one's peer group.

"You are the average of five is a real thing," he said, arguing that people should surround themselves with others who are growing and improving. "Think of people around you as stocks, and they have a growth rate. If their XIRR is not high, your XIRR is not going to be high as well."

Shah extended the analogy to personal development. "You have to think of yourself as a stock as well. What is your growth rate, and nobody's coming to solve your growth rate; you have to solve it for yourself."

Drawing a comparison with investors, he added: "Same way nobody's coming to help you. So increase your own growth rate."

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'Think of yourself as an app'

Shah said young people should continuously improve themselves, much like software products. "Think of yourself as an app. If you have bugs, fix them. If you have features, enhance them. But keep releasing more often, keep evolving."

"If you're going to stay the same, the world is not going to be waiting for you. The world is changing much faster."

He also offered a distinction between learning technology and learning values.

"You are better off learning from younger people than older people when it comes to technology. You are better off learning from older people than younger people when it comes to values."

Lessons from sharks and crocodiles

Shah said he recently researched species that have survived for more than 100 million years with relatively little change and found common traits among crocodiles, sharks, and certain crabs.

According to him, the first trait was the ability to adjust energy levels when required.

"They can be at this much energy or this much energy at will."

The second was a high strike rate, meaning a strong ability to convert opportunities when they arise.

The third was adaptability. "They can survive an ice age, climatic catastrophes."

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Shah said the same principles apply to individuals seeking long-term success.

"So you have to think of these if you want to be an apex predator. This is the exact same thing you have to follow and understand that the exact same things will keep you there."



