Meta CPO reveals why CRED’s Kunal Shah was chosen to lead WhatsApp

Meta Platforms Inc. recently appointed CRED’s co-founder, Kunal Shah, as Chief Executive of WhatsApp, giving a prominent Indian entrepreneur one of the most influential leadership roles in the global technology industry. Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox revealed how Shah first caught the company’s attention.

Cox revealed that he contacted entrepreneurs and investors in countries where WhatsApp is popular, such as India, Brazil, and Mexico. During the search, he reached out to Shah to get his perspective on WhatsApp's future, according to a Bloomberg report.

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Must read: From CRED to WhatsApp head: Who is Kunal Shah and why is he in the spotlight?

As part of the discussion, Shah shared his views on how the app could evolve across digital commerce, communication, and business. His insights instantly grabbed Cox's attention. Cox said, “He had an incredible set of answers.”

“At the end of the call, I asked him if maybe he and I should talk about him doing it,” he said. Cox highlighted that the hiring process lasted for three months, and during those months, Shah met with senior Meta leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg, and also had dinner at his home.

Through these interactions, Cox became even more convinced about Shah's capabilities and that Meta needed someone who experiences WhatsApp as a core part of daily life.

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Must read: Before leading WhatsApp, Kunal Shah was betting on India's digital infra and UPI growth

“It’s almost like speaking a language,” Cox said of his understanding of the Indian market. He suggested that this kind of insight cannot be fully learned through reports, research, or short visits; it comes from living with the product every day.

Welcoming Shah to lead WhatsApp, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that he has a “builder mentality and global perspective.” With new leadership, WhatsApp plans to expand its revenue streams and digital payments service via WhatsApp Pay.

Now, Shah brings experience in building powerful fintech products and businesses such as Freecharge and CRED, and it expects Shah to help expand WhatsApp and generate additional revenue.