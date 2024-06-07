'Third chance to serve the nation': President Murmu invites Narendra Modi to form govt, oath this Sunday

President Droupadi Murmu has invited Narendra Modi, leader of the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to form the next union government after the coalition's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Modi and his new cabinet will take their oaths at 6 pm on Sunday.

Modi will become the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing the media after meeting the President, Modi said, "This morning, all NDA allies chose me as the leader and informed the President. The President then called me and appointed me PM-designate. I told the President Sunday evening will be convenient for the oath-taking ceremony."

Modi also expressed gratitude to the voters, saying, "NDA, for the third time, has been given a chance to serve the nation. I want to thank the people of this country for giving us this chance and assure them that the pace at which the country developed in the last two terms will continue with the same dedication."

Highlighting the continuity of the NDA government, Modi said, "NDA government 1, 2, and now 3... this is continuity. We will take the country forward. I have had experience doing the Prime Minister's job for 10 years and will use this experience well."

Modi likened the new Lok Sabha to the "youthful energy and zeal to do something" of a teenager, referring to it as the first 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' election.

Earlier today, Modi, 73, was formally named the leader of the NDA's newly-elected MPs, with his nomination proposed by Rajnath Singh and supported by all member parties.

Following his nomination, Modi spoke about coalition politics, declaring, "Our alliance reflects the spirit of India, and we are dedicated to upholding constitutional values. NDA is the most successful..."

His remarks acknowledged his reliance on allies, a change from the BJP's previous brute majorities in 2014 and 2019, which allowed it to form the government without active support.

In the results declared Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats, falling 32 short of the majority mark. However, with the support of NDA members' 53 MPs, the party will retain power for a third consecutive term, giving Modi a third term as Prime Minister, matching Jawaharlal Nehru.

The support of N. Chandrababu Naidu's 16 MPs and Nitish Kumar's 12 MPs is seen as critical. Without these 28 seats, the BJP's numbers fall to just 265.

Modi also took swipes at the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc, which defied exit poll predictions to mount a strong challenge to the BJP. The group finished with 232 seats, including a record haul for the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, a fightback from the Trinamool that cost the BJP six seats in Bengal, and a second successive rout by Tamil Nadu's DMK.

The Congress finished with 99 wins from the 328 seats it contested, its best result in 15 years. The party had won 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019.