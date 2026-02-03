Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday raised questions over the India-US trade deal first announced by US President Donald Trump, saying "this cannot be the father of all deals'.

Ramesh, the Congress' communications in-charge, also claimed that Trump has repeatedly made major India-linked announcements from Washington, and suggested that the US President appears to have leverage over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"He (Trump) announced the halt of Op Sindoor from Washington DC. He announced the updates on India’s oil purchases from Russia and Venezuela from Washington. He’s now announced an India-US Trade Deal from Washington, the full details of which are awaited," the Congress MP said.

He announced the halt of Op Sindoor from Washington DC.



He announced the updates on India’s oil purchases from Russia and Venezuela from Washington.



He’s now announced an India-US Trade Deal from Washington, the full details of which are awaited,



President Trump clearly seems… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 2, 2026

"President Trump clearly seems to have some leverage over Prime Minister Modi - who is now mortified of even being seen with him, let alone engage in the usual bout of hugs. It appears Mr. Modi has capitulated finally. Surely this cannot be the father of all deals. In Washington clearly Mogambo Khush Hai," he added.

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Ramesh was reacting to the India-US trade deal that was first announced by Trump. The Prime Minister later confirmed the development through a post on X.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said he spoke to Modi and described the Indian Prime Minister as "one of my greatest friends". "We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!"

Trump said the US had agreed to reduce its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods with immediate effect. "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO."

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PM Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

The latest India-US trade announcement has come just days after India and the European Union, on January 27, sealed a free trade agreement that was billed as the "mother of all deals". The agreement was positioned as creating a market of two billion people, with PM Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a five-year agenda aimed at leveraging trade and defence as part of a rules-based global order.