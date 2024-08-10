'This disaster is not normal': PM Modi after visiting landside-hit Wayanad in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Chooralmala area in Wayanad district, Kerala, on Saturday, where a devastating landslide claimed the lives of over 400 people and left many injured. He conducted an aerial survey of the area and visited relief camps and a hospital where survivors are being treated.

After the visit, PM Modi stated that the "disaster is not normal" and promised full support for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the region.

"I have been taking information about the landslide since the time I got to know about the incident. All the agencies of the Central government who could have helped in the disaster were mobilised immediately. This disaster is not normal. The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the spot. I met the victims at relief camps who faced this disaster. I also met the injured patients in the hospital," PM Modi said.

During the review meeting, Prime Minister Modi assured full support to the state for rehabilitation efforts. He also promised that the Centre will work to meet all requests made by the state government.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, state ministers, and Kerala ADGP (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar also attended the meeting. PM Modi, along with Vijayan, conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas and later met with survivors at a relief camp.

The Prime Minister walked through Chooralmala, inspecting the areas around the Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, which was destroyed in the landslide. He also crossed the 190-foot Bailey bridge, built by the army after the disaster, and spoke with Army personnel stationed there.

On July 30, three massive landslides struck the Meppadi area, burying homes and buildings and resulting in many deaths. The state government is hoping that the central government will classify the landslide as Level 3 under the National Disaster Management Plan. This classification would enable more central assistance for rebuilding the area and helping the survivors.