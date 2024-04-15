'This is not justice': Sarabjit Singh's daughter on death of his killer Amir Sarfaraz

Swapandeep Kaur, the daughter of the Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh, said that initially she felt satisfied that her father's killer Amir Sarfaraz Tamba was shot dead in Lahore but quickly realised that this is not justice. She told India Today TV in an interview that her family wanted a trial to find out why Sarabjit Singh was killed and the perpetrators behind it.

"At first, I felt satisfied, but then I thought that this was not justice," she said on the death of her father. Kaur also claimed that the Pakistan government got her father killed in 2013.

She said that had the Pakistani establishment released Sarabjit Singh then, it would have mean that he would give information about his mistreatment inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

She also claimed that the Pakistan government was behind Sarfaraz's killing. Kaur said that if 3 or 4 people were involved in her father's murder, then this is the act of "covering up" by Pakistan to hide the "conspiracy that took place at that time."

Sarabjit Singh's letter to his family

Swapandeep Kaur also mentioned that her father said in his last letter that he was being given slow poison and was being treated "inhumanely" inside jail.

"The (prison) officials here tell me that it will be your bones which will go back to India. We will not let you go back alive, the whole of India is fighting for you so much, so it is not possible for us to let you go back safe and sound," Kaur quoted Sarabjit Singh's letter.

She added that a diary where Sarabjit Singh used to write about his experience in the Pakistani jail was not sent along with his body.

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba killed in Lahore

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Sarabjit Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, on Sunday was killed by unknown gunmen in an apparent "targeted attack" in Lahore.

He was attacked by assailants on a motorcycle near his residence in Lahore. Tamba had bullet wounds on chest and legs, news agency PTI reported. In December 2018, a Pakistani court acquitted 2 prime suspects in the Sarabjit Singh murder case-- Amir Sarfaraz Tamba and Mudassar-- citing a "lack of evidence" against them.

The Lahore sessions court's verdict came after all the witnesses turned hostile. "Not a single witness testified in the court against both the suspects. The court acquitted them for lack of evidence against them," as per an official.

Sarabjit Singh's ordeal in Pakistan

In 1990, Sarabjit Singh was given death sentence in Pakistan on allegations of spying and bomb attacks in Lahore and Faisalabad that claimed 14 lives. In 2013, he was killed inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Pakistan after staying there for 23 years.

Sarabjit Singh was attacked by a group of Pakistani prisoners with bricks, sharp metal sheets, iron rods and blades. His family in India, however, have maintained that he strayed across the border inadvertently while farming. Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur fought a long battle to secure his release from Pakistan but failed.