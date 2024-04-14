Pakistan: Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by unknown men in Lahore

The killer of Indian national Sarbajit Singh has been killed in Pakistan, India Today reported on Sunday. Singh, who was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail, died in 2013 after he was attacked with bricks, sharp metal sheets, iron rods, and blades. Amir Sarfaraz, who was considered the don of Lahore, was said to be behind the attack on the directions of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. Amir Sarfaraz was shot dead today by unknown gunmen in Lahore.

Amir Sarfaraz was a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed. He was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In December 2018, a Pakistani court acquitted two prime suspects - Amir Sarfraz alias Tamba and Mudassar – in the murder case of Sarabjit Singh, citing a "lack of evidence" against them.

The Lahore Sessions Court announced its verdict after all witnesses turned hostile. "Not a single witness testified in the court against both the suspects. The court acquitted them for lack of evidence against them," an official said.

Amir and Mudassar, two Pakistani death row prisoners, attacked Singh, 49, in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 resulting in his death.

Amir Sarfaraz, whose father’s name is Sarfaraz Javed, was born in Lahore in 1979 and was a close associate of the LeT founder. A group of Pakistani prisoners had attacked Singh with bricks and iron rods.

Sarabjit Singh had allegedly been found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty.