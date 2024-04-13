Historic Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan, construction of commercial complex underway on site: Report

A historic Hindu temple near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan has been knocked down, with construction of a commercial complex already underway at the site.



Known as the 'Khyber Temple,' this sacred site in the border town of Landi Kotal Bazaar had remained closed since 1947 when its original occupants migrated to India.

Related Articles



Despite claims of its existence by a leading tribal journalist of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, officials from various administrative departments have either denied knowledge of the temple or asserted that the construction was abiding by the regulations.



Recalling stories passed down by his forefathers, the journalist Ibrahim Shinwari affirmed the temple's presence and lamented its demise.



Haroon Sarabdiyal of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee insisted it was the responsibility of the district administration and relevant government departments to ensure the protection and rehabilitation of historical buildings of religious importance to non-Muslims.



"The archaeology and museums department, police, culture department, and local government were bound by the 2016 antiquity law to protect such sites, including places of worship," he said.



However, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Irshad, showed ignorance regarding the temple's demolition, citing an absence of any mention in official land records, as reported by Dawn. He maintained that the land belonged to the state and a 'no objection certificate' had been issued to renovate old shops.



The lack of authentic revenue records in Khyber district has further complicated the situation, with conflicting statements from municipal authorities and former officials involved in the construction deal.



Despite assertions from Landi Kotal patwari Jamal Afridi about the absence of a temple in revenue records, concerns persist over the vanishing heritage of religious minorities.



Shinwari questioned the claims of the district administration at Khyber and the municipal authorities having no official land record of the temple.



"It is the responsibility of the auqaf department to maintain and preserve historical non-Muslim places of worship, but the department had no office or employees in the Khyber tribal district," Shinwari said.



He added, "Many aged tribal elders would bear testimony to this fact that there was a temple in the main Landi Kotal Bazaar."



(with inputs from PTI)