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'This is what our taxes fund': Founder who paid ₹58 crore tax calls out Gurugram's garbage

'This is what our taxes fund': Founder who paid ₹58 crore tax calls out Gurugram's garbage

"I don’t mind paying taxes, but it bothers me that I don’t get value for money on this expenditure!" Malpani wrote in his post.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 5:55 PM IST
'This is what our taxes fund': Founder who paid ₹58 crore tax calls out Gurugram's garbageDr Aniruddha Malpani is an IVF specialist and the founder of Malpani Ventures.

Doctor-turned-entrepreneur Aniruddha Malpani has raised sharp questions over the quality of civic services after revealing that he paid more than ₹58 crores in taxes during the financial year 2025–26. The entrepreneur shared a picture of heavily littered garbage and damaged roads in Gurugram’s Sector 23, drawing widespread attention to the gap between the taxes paid by citizens and the civic services they receive.

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Malpani captioned the image, “This is what our taxes fund!”, as he pointed to the sanitation and infrastructure issues visible in the area.

This is what our taxes fund ! https://t.co/oFHxHVfgvE

— Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) September 2, 2026

Malpani captioned the image, “This is what our taxes fund!”, as he pointed to the sanitation and infrastructure issues visible in the area.

The image reposted by Malpani showed accumulated garbage and damaged roads in Gurugram’s Sector 23. His post sparked intense discussion on social media, with the picture highlighting long-standing concerns over the city’s civic infrastructure and waste management.

Gurugram has repeatedly faced complaints related to irregular garbage collection, poor road conditions and waterlogging, particularly during the monsoon season. Problems involving sanitation workers’ strikes and disputes over waste-management contracts have further added to growing concerns surrounding the city’s civic administration.

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MUST READ: 10-foot sinkhole appears on Gurugram service road after heavy rain near IFFCO chowk

alpani, a Mumbai-based founder and angel investor, had earlier shared a screenshot of his tax payment record for the financial year 2025–26 on X. The document showed a tax payment of ₹58,08,78,000, amounting to approximately ₹58 crore, ₹8 lakh and ₹78,000.

"I don’t mind paying taxes, but it bothers me that I don’t get value for money on this expenditure!" Malpani wrote while sharing the tax details.

I don't mind paying taxes but it bothers me that I don't get value for money on this expenditure ! pic.twitter.com/v7bNxLAw9u

The post soon drew considerable attention online. Several users reacted with surprise to the massive amount paid in taxes, while others joined the discussion over taxation and public services.

One user even suggested that Malpani move to countries such as Monaco or Hong Kong, claiming that taxpayers’ money often ends up benefiting government officials instead of the public.

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ALSO READ: 'Save Gurugram': Ex-Jet Airways CEO says city's garbage crisis shows governance breakdown

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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