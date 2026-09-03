'This is what our taxes fund': Founder who paid ₹58 crore tax calls out Gurugram's garbage

This is what our taxes fund ! https://t.co/oFHxHVfgvE — Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) — Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) September 2, 2026

Malpani captioned the image, “This is what our taxes fund!”, as he pointed to the sanitation and infrastructure issues visible in the area.

The image reposted by Malpani showed accumulated garbage and damaged roads in Gurugram’s Sector 23. His post sparked intense discussion on social media, with the picture highlighting long-standing concerns over the city’s civic infrastructure and waste management.

Gurugram has repeatedly faced complaints related to irregular garbage collection, poor road conditions and waterlogging, particularly during the monsoon season. Problems involving sanitation workers’ strikes and disputes over waste-management contracts have further added to growing concerns surrounding the city’s civic administration.

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alpani, a Mumbai-based founder and angel investor, had earlier shared a screenshot of his tax payment record for the financial year 2025–26 on X. The document showed a tax payment of ₹58,08,78,000, amounting to approximately ₹58 crore, ₹8 lakh and ₹78,000.

"I don’t mind paying taxes, but it bothers me that I don’t get value for money on this expenditure!" Malpani wrote while sharing the tax details.

I don't mind paying taxes but it bothers me that I don't get value for money on this expenditure ! pic.twitter.com/v7bNxLAw9u

— Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) September 2, 2026

The post soon drew considerable attention online. Several users reacted with surprise to the massive amount paid in taxes, while others joined the discussion over taxation and public services.

One user even suggested that Malpani move to countries such as Monaco or Hong Kong, claiming that taxpayers’ money often ends up benefiting government officials instead of the public.

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