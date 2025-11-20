Three Delhi schools get bomb threat emails, search ops on 

At least three private schools in New Delhi were thrown into emergency mode on Thursday morning after receiving bomb threat emails, triggering a coordinated response from police, firefighters and specialised security units.

The British School in Chanakyapuri and Modern School in Barakhamba were among the institutions that alerted authorities, prompting an immediate sweep of their campuses. Officials said a bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department teams were deployed as part of the search.

“So far, nothing suspicious has been found. We are carrying out search operations,” an officer at the scene said, adding that checks across the affected schools would continue until the premises were fully cleared.

The threats have put security agencies on heightened alert, with teams examining the source of the emails while maintaining precautionary measures on the ground.

(With inputs from PTI)