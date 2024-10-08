'Ticket distribution was...': Congress leader Kumari Selja takes a swipe at rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda over Congress' Haryana poll debacle

As Congress struggles to cross the half-way mark, with the incumbent BJP all slated to return back to Haryana for a record third term, Congress' Kumari Selja has said that the party needs to reflect on why the results did not go its way.

Talking to media, the senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member said that the party had high hopes of securing a massive victory, but it could not. ""This result is a big setback for us," she acknowledged, while emphasizing that the reasons behind the defeat would be analyzed and addressed to prepare better for future elections.

Offering her perspective on the unexpected result, Selja highlighted two key misjudgments: the assumption of strong anti-incumbency against the BJP and the belief that Congress was seen as a viable alternative. "We were wrong in both these assumptions," she admitted. She also pointed out that ticket distribution had been a point of contention, subtly indicating that internal party dynamics may have played a role in the outcome, thereby pointing her finger at her rival, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Congress had initially made strong gains as early leads from postal ballots indicated a promising performance, sparking celebrations at the party headquarters in both Delhi and Haryana. Jubilant supporters distributed sweets and set off firecrackers, anticipating a significant victory. However, the celebrations were premature, as the BJP launched a strong comeback and soon overtook Congress in the tally. By 9 a.m., the BJP had gained a decisive lead, setting the stage for what would become its largest electoral victory in Haryana.

The Congress's poor showing in the Haryana elections is further complicated by internal discord, particularly between Kumari Selja and Hooda, the former Chief Minister who has long been a dominant figure in the state's politics. The rivalry between Selja, a prominent Dalit leader, and Hooda, who has significant influence among Jat voters, has been simmering for some time, with both leaders vying for the Chief Ministerial position.

While Selja had been considered a serious contender for the top post, Hooda’s grip over the party’s decision-making, especially in ticket distribution, appears to have tilted the balance in his favour. Reflecting on the situation, Selja hinted at her dissatisfaction with how candidates were selected, implying that Hooda’s loyalists were given preference. Her frustration was compounded by her exclusion from contesting the state elections, a decision made by the Congress leadership, which instead fielded her in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Selja’s delayed involvement in the campaign led to speculation that she was disillusioned with the party’s internal dynamics. Despite her disappointment, she ultimately participated in the campaign, affirming her loyalty to the party. “I am a party soldier. I’ve always said I am a good soldier,” she remarked, though her absence early in the campaign had already raised eyebrows.

The divide between Hooda’s camp and Selja’s supporters was evident throughout the election season, with Selja noting that it was “not healthy” for state lawmakers to be so deeply involved in choosing the Chief Minister. She argued that this could exacerbate factionalism within the party, a problem Congress has struggled with in Haryana for years.

Ultimately, the Congress's reliance on internal party figures like Hooda, without adequately addressing the broader concerns of the electorate, may have cost them dearly. The party’s failure to present a unified front and its overreliance on traditional voter bases—while neglecting growing discontent—allowed the BJP to exploit these divisions and secure a historic victory.

