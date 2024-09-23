'Selja will campaign,' says Surjewala amid murmurs of infighting in Haryana Congress

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja will campaign for the Congress and address a public meeting in Narwana this week, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala announced on Monday. This comes as the ruling BJP has targeted Congress over alleged infighting within the party, particularly regarding Selja's absence in the campaign.

Selja, a prominent Dalit leader, was missing from the party's campaign, prompting Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to invite her to join the BJP. Khattar also pointed to infighting within the Congress party ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for October 5.

In a post on X, Surjewala stated, "MP and elder sister Kumari Selja will also address a public meeting in Narwana on September 26 at 12 noon and will campaign for the Congress. Under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi and Shri @kharge ji, Congress will fight, win and make the dreams of Haryana come true.”

Surjewala is actively campaigning for the Congress candidate in Narwana, expressing confidence in the party's prospects in the upcoming elections. His son, Aditya Surjewala, is contesting from Kaithal, a seat currently held by BJP's Leela Ram.

Selja has reportedly been upset with the party's ticket distribution, which favored loyalists of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Many of the candidates selected for the 17 reserved (SC) seats were Hooda's loyalists. Selja, who has significant support in districts like Sirsa, Ambala, and Hisar, was notably absent during a recent event in Delhi where the Congress released its manifesto for the polls.

Khattar, addressing a gathering in Gharaunda, criticised the Congress leadership, saying, "There is so much infighting there (in Haryana Congress) and there is no clarity about their chief ministerial face. There is a fight between the father and the son (Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda).”

The central minister also commented on Selja's situation, stating, "There is our Dalit sister - sitting at home. A large section of people are today thinking about what they should do. Many people were upset with them and we brought them into the party fold. We are ready with an offer, and if (she) comes, we are ready to induct her."

However, Selja today said that she did not advice from anyone and that the saffron party should protect its own house. She also said that she won't leave Congress.