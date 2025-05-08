'Times like these...': Gautam Adani hails true strength and unity of India

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said it is in times like these that the world witnesses India's true strength.

In a post on X (formally Twitter) Adani wrote, “It is in times like these that the world witnesses the true strength and unity of India, forged as much in her sameness, as in her diversity. We stand in unwavering solidarity and are committed to supporting our armed forces as they defend the soul of our motherland and the spirit of our ideals. IndiaFirst. Jai Hind!”

After the Pahalgam terror attack last month, India struck nine locations in Pakistan, including the headquarters of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab.

India has begun a counterattack on Pakistan following a series of attempted drone and missile strikes that were thwarted by the Indian defence system late on May 8. Government sources confirmed that India has fired missiles towards Pakistan. India has hit Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Karachi. A complete blackout has been reported from across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier in the day, India thwarted Pakistan's attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country and targeted Pakistani air defence systems with one in Lahore being "neutralised", as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict.