Tirumala rocked by Rs 54-crore fake silk dupatta scam

A fresh scam has rocked Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams after the adulterated laddu controversy and the Parakamani case. Vigilance officials have detected large-scale irregularities in the procurement of silk dupattas over a 10-year period from 2015 to 2025.

Officials unearthed that fake silk dupattas were supplied despite being billed for 100 per cent polyester-silk mix. The fake silk scam has caused losses to the tune of over Rs 54 crore. As per the officials, a contractor supplied around 15,000 dupattas at Rs 1,389 per piece while claiming they were silk.

However, when the samples were sent for testing, it was found to be otherwise. Two laboratories, including the Central Silk Board, confirmed that the dupattas were made of polyester and not silk.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, responding to the pattu vastralu (silk dupatta) scam said that once the discrepancies were discovered in the purchasing department, they handed over the matter to the ACB.

The silk scam comes after the Tirupati laddu prasadam controversy made headlines in September 2024, when it was alleged that the laddus distributed contained animal fat or unadulterated ghee instead of pure cow ghee. A CBI supervised Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed the supply chain and quality of ghee supplied to TTD.\

The Parakamani case traces back to 2023 when a clerk at a temple-associated mutt near Tirumala was caught stealing contributions made by devotees into the “Srivari Hundi” donation box.