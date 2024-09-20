Tirupati laddoo ghee row: Amul wades into controversy, refutes allegations of supplying ghee

The ongoing controversy surrounding the sacred laddoo prasadam offered at the revered Tirupati temple complex in Andhra Pradesh continues to intensify, drawing in a range of allegations, clarifications, and counterclaims. At the center of this row are concerns over the quality of the ghee used in preparing the laddoos, which has triggered widespread outrage among devotees, politicians, and temple officials alike.

In response to social media allegations, dairy giant Amul has issued a strong denial regarding its involvement in supplying ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which oversees the operations of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Amul's Clarification Amid Misleading Claims

In a statement issued to address the misinformation circulating online, Amul made it clear that it has never supplied Amul Ghee to the TTD. "We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD," the company said, putting an end to speculation that Amul products were used in the preparation of the laddoo prasadam.

Amul further clarified the rigorous production standards they follow in making their ghee, which has been a household name in India for over 50 years. “Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat at our state-of-the-art production facilities which are ISO certified,” the statement emphasized. Amul also highlighted that the milk used for their products undergoes stringent quality checks, including tests for adulteration as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

The statement was issued as part of a broader effort to counter what Amul described as a "misinformation campaign" aimed at tarnishing its brand reputation.

The Broader Controversy: Allegations of Adulteration

The current uproar began when claims emerged that animal fat, including fish oil and beef tallow, had been used in the preparation of the laddoos offered as prasadam in the temple. These allegations have not only incited the ire of devotees but have also drawn political leaders into the fray.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, have pointed fingers at the previous government, accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of compromising the sanctity of the temple by awarding contracts for substandard ghee supplies.

Amidst these claims, Pawan Kalyan, deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has strongly criticised the YSRCP’s handling of temple affairs. In a scathing speech, Kalyan alleged that the temple's management under the YSRCP had led to several "illicit" activities that tarnished the spiritual sanctity of the temple complex. "It is not just about prasadam, maybe liquor and non-veg were supplied; people were having parties there," Kalyan claimed, stoking further controversy.

The TTD’s Response and Quality Control Measures

In light of these serious accusations, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has launched an internal investigation and is considering setting up its own lab to ensure the quality of raw materials used in preparing the prasadam. Shamala Rao, Executive Officer of TTD, stated that they have collected samples for testing and that reports were indeed concerning.

The TTD has come under fire for awarding a contract to a vendor supplying ghee at a significantly lower price than market rates. Critics argue that it is impossible to procure high-quality ghee at such low prices, sparking further allegations of adulteration.

Rao, while addressing the concerns, said that the temple trust has now appointed an expert committee to oversee the procurement process and that measures will be taken to prevent such issues in the future.

Political Fallout: Jagan Mohan Reddy Deflects Blame

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has distanced himself from the controversy, accusing current Chief Minister Naidu of stirring up the issue to distract from other pressing matters. Reddy’s camp maintains that these allegations are part of a "diversionary tactic" aimed at deflecting attention from the state’s governance challenges under the TDP.