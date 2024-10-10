Tirupati laddoo ghee row: As ally Pawan Kalyan becomes new Sanatan Dharma defender, CM Naidu says 'balance is important'

In a candid interview, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu defended his government’s stance on the ongoing Tirupati laddoo ghee controversy, while also addressing his ally Pawan Kalyan’s recent embrace and defence of Sanatan Dharma. The laddoo controversy erupted into the public limelight when Naidu went public with the claim that the revered 'prasadam' from the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati was made through adulterated ghee, using animal fat. He accused the former government of Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to destroy the faith of millions in the state.

Related Articles

The controversy took a political turn, prompting a public outcry and later judicial intervention. Addressing these criticisms, Naidu maintained that his actions were rooted in safeguarding religious harmony and ensuring that the sanctity of the temple’s rituals remained intact.

“When I came back to power, I took steps to address the concerns. We appointed the right people, sent laddu samples for NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation, and acted upon the reports,” Naidu said. He emphasized that the reforms were aimed at restoring the quality of the sacred laddus, which symbolize both devotion and tradition for the temple’s millions of visitors. The Supreme Court’s decision to form an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the matter, Naidu added, was in line with his administration’s intention to protect the sentiments of devotees.

While the controversy initially centred around the quality of the laddoos, it soon became entwined with a broader debate over the role of faith in politics. Jagan, facing immense flak, decided to embark on his own visit to the temple, which led to concerns over law and order. Eventually, Jagan had to forego his plans. Reddy, who is known to be a Christian, was accused of not adhering to certain temple customs, leading to criticism that his approach disrespected the beliefs of Hindu devotees. Defending his position, Naidu clarified that his objections were not about targeting Reddy’s religion but about respecting traditions. “If I go to a church, I must follow their customs. If I go to a masjid, I respect their traditions. Similarly, when anyone visits Tirupati, there are certain traditions and rules that must be followed,” he asserted, stressing that temple protocols should be respected by everyone, regardless of their faith or position.

The conversation also veered toward Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party leader and Naidu’s ally, who has recently turned vocal about his support for Sanatan Dharma. Kalyan’s overt embrace of Sanatan principles, and closeness with the BJP, who is also part of the alliance ruling Andhra now, led to intense speculation about its impact on the political landscape of Andhra. Addressing this issue, Naidu, talking to The Indian Express, took a more measured stance. “People can have their own ideas, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But ultimately, everything needs to be balanced,” he said, underscoring that while religious sentiments are important, the political discourse should avoid becoming divisive.

Naidu, in his interview, positioned himself as a guardian of Andhra’s pluralistic traditions, trying to emphasize the balance between safeguarding religious sentiments but also ensuring inclusive governance.

With Andhra’s political climate heating up and parties vying for the attention of diverse voter bases, Naidu’s ability to maintain this equilibrium—while aligning with allies like Kalyan—will be critical.