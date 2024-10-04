'Wait and see...': Udhayanidhi Stalin’s cryptic reply to Pawan Kalyan’s challenge over 'Sanatana Dharma' row ignites political war

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, gave a cryptic response to Pawan Kalyan’s challenge over the ongoing row about 'Sanatana Dharma'. Kalyan, who serves as the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, had indirectly targeted Stalin for his controversial remarks likening 'Sanatana Dharma' to a virus that must be eradicated.

Related Articles

Speaking during a recent event addressing the issue of adulterated ghee used in preparing 'prasadam' at the Tirupati temple, Kalyan took a veiled swipe at Stalin. "Don’t say 'Sanatana Dharma' is like a virus and that you will destroy it. Whoever said this, let me tell you… you cannot wipe out 'Sanatana Dharma'. If anyone tries, they themselves will be wiped out," Kalyan, dressed in saffron, declared. He also called himself an “unapologetic Sanatani Hindu.”

When asked to comment on Kalyan’s challenge, Stalin offered little but a cryptic smile, replying only, “Let’s wait and see.”

DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah weighed in on the controversy, stating that the party has never targeted any specific religion, including Hinduism. "The DMK speaks out against caste atrocities, untouchability, and the caste system, not religion. It’s Pawan Kalyan, BJP, and TDP that manipulate religion and Hindu gods for political gains. Their statement is a diversion from the policies harming millions."

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier comment on 'Sanatana Dharma' had sparked a major political storm, especially as it comes months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The row has provided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with fresh ammunition as they attempt to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, a state where the party has historically struggled.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the matter, criticizing the Congress – a key ally of the DMK – for aligning with those who, in his words, “spew venom against 'Sanatana Dharma'.”