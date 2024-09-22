Tirupati laddu controversy: Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks PM Modi's intervention against CM Naidu

YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reprimand Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly spreading falsehoods regarding the Tirupati laddu adulteration issue. In his eight-page letter, Jagan called Naidu a "habitual liar" and accused him of undermining the beliefs of millions for political gain.

"Sir, the entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. Sir, this would help allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in sanctity of TTD," Jagan wrote in his letter.

Jagan detailed the ghee acceptance process at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and asserted that the allegedly adulterated ghee was rejected and not allowed on the premises. He criticised Naidu for raising the issue during a political party meeting on September 18, where Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients in the preparation of the laddus.

During an NDA legislative party meeting a few days ago, Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus. Two days later on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao confirmed in a press conference that lab tests had detected animal fat in samples, and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor involved.

Jagan stressed the need for Modi's intervention to restore public faith in the sanctity of TTD and counter Naidu's claims, which he believes have created unwarranted suspicions among Hindu devotees.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also targeted Jagan, saying under his watch, over 300 temples were desecrated in the state. He said that prasadam distribution at the highly revered temple has been ongoing for more than 100 years, "but under YSRCP's rule, the TTD board was altered for political gain." "The Sri Venkateswara Trust was established, leading to various scams. Worship protocols were changed, and over 300 temples were desecrated," he added.

"I question whether authorities are following protocols in all temples. Fish oil, beef tallow, and pork fat have been found in prasadam. Even Ayodhya received contaminated laddus from TTD during the YSRCP regime," he claimed while speaking to reporters.

On Friday, the deputy chief minister called for the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level. The proposed board would address issues related to temples across the country.