'TMC puts brakes in Centre's welfare schemes': PM Modi in Jalpaiguri

During a rally in Jalpaiguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC government of obstructing the implementation of central welfare schemes for the poor amid the ongoing tension between the ruling TMC and BJP over the attack on an NIA team in Purba Medinipur district during a raid related to a blast case.

"TMC govt putting obstacles on implementation of Centre's welfare schemes for poor people," PM Modi said.

“TMC puts the brakes on Modi’s Garib Kalyana Yojana. The anti-farmer party also interferes in the PM Kisan Nidhi programme,” he said at the public rally on Sunday.

Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of disregarding the law and the Constitution. He expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the recent norwester that struck the region.

Modi's visit to North Bengal marks his first since the region was struck by a severe storm, causing widespread damage. The storm affected not only North Bengal but also vast areas of the Northeast. During his visit, PM Modi is leading a campaign event in support of BJP's incumbent MP and Lok Sabha candidate, Jayanta Kumar Roy.

The Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to vote in the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The Lok Sabha elections in Bengal will witness competition primarily between the TMC, BJP, Left, and Congress. The ruling TMC and the principal Opposition force, BJP, are expected to dominate the electoral landscape. Bengal's 42 parliamentary seats will be contested across seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, voting took place across all seven phases. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged victorious, securing 22 out of the 42 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) significantly improved its performance compared to 2014, winning 18 seats. The Congress, however, only managed to win two seats in the state.