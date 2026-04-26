'TMC's reign of terror...': Rahul Gandhi's blistering attack on Mamata after party worker killed in Bengal

After a party worker was allegedly killed in Asansol, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of fostering a "reign of terror" in West Bengal.

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"The murder of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee by TMC-affiliated thugs after the elections is utterly reprehensible. My deepest condolences to the grieving family," he wrote on X.

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Gandhi alleged that democratic norms had eroded in the state. "In West Bengal today, it is not democracy but TMC's reign of terror that prevails. Intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices after votes are cast—this has become the defining character of TMC," he said. He, however, did not name Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता देबदीप चटर्जी की चुनाव बाद TMC से जुड़े गुंडों द्वारा की गई हत्या बेहद निंदनीय है। शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ।



पश्चिम बंगाल में आज लोकतंत्र नहीं, TMC का गुंडा राज चल रहा है। वोट के बाद विरोधी आवाज़ों को डराना, मारना, मिटाना - यही TMC का… https://t.co/kQn4T9deL0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2026

Gandhi said Congress politics has never been based on violence, nor will it ever be. "We too have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve."

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He demanded immediate arrest of all the guilty, the harshest punishment, and full security and compensation ensured for Debdeep's family. He said Congress will not bow before this politics that stains India's non-violent tradition. "Justice will be done," he added.

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee also condemned the killing, describing it as a "brutal" act that pointed to a breakdown of law and order.

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In a statement, the Congress party said Debdeep Chatterjee, a supporter working with Asansol North Congress candidate Prasenjit Puitandi, was "attacked and beaten by miscreants linked to the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter."

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It said the incident raised "serious questions about the safety of opposition workers" and highlighted "a deeply disturbing pattern of political intimidation and vendetta" in the post-poll period.

The party also claimed that no FIR had been registered at the time of reporting, calling it a sign of "administrative apathy".

The Congress demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, a "fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation", and compensation and protection for the victim's family.

The incident comes days before the second phase of polling in West Bengal on April 29.

While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress are allies in the INDIA bloc at the national level, they are contesting separately in the state.