'Told US president thank you for invitation, but...': This is what PM Modi told Trump on skipping US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday revealed that he declined a personal dinner invitation from US President Donald Trump, citing a deeper commitment, his return to the “land of sacred Mahaprabhu.” Modi shared this while addressing a massive public gathering in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

“Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit, and the US President Trump called me,” the Prime Minister told the crowd. “He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence. I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. It is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu and hence I politely declined his invitation and your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land.”

Advertisement

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: "Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit and the US President Trump called me. He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence. I told the… pic.twitter.com/MdLsiYnNCQ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

Modi is currently visiting Odisha to mark the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in the state — the party’s first ever in Odisha. This is the Prime Minister’s sixth visit since the BJP came to power in June 2024.

As part of his trip, Modi inaugurated 105 development projects worth over ₹18,600 crore. These span across drinking water and irrigation facilities, rural and national road infrastructure, bridges, railways, and healthcare projects.

Advertisement

He also unveiled the “Odisha Vision Document,” outlining the BJP government’s long-term development goals in the state.