'Too dangerous': Delhi High Court stops Chhath Puja ritual at Yamuna riverbank citing pollution concerns

In an important intervention, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to permit Chhath Puja rituals at the Yamuna riverbank in Geeta Colony, citing severe pollution concerns. The court emphasized the health risks, noting the hazardous level of contaminants in the river.

“It would be dangerous to perform any rituals in the Yamuna, as the pollution levels are so high that anyone immersing themselves could be at serious risk,” stated the bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi supported the court’s decision, highlighting that toxic pollutants make the river unsuitable for rituals and could cause devotees to fall ill. Tripathi informed the court that the government has designated 1,000 alternative Chhath Puja sites across the city with necessary amenities to accommodate the celebrations.

This decision follows a recent court order in the Shabnam Burney case, which underscored the critical pollution levels in the Yamuna. Despite these warnings, some devotees immersed themselves in the Yamuna on the first day of Chhath Puja, where dense layers of toxic foam were visible on the water's surface in Kalindi Kunj.

Chhath Puja, celebrated widely by Delhi’s Purvanchali community from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, holds political significance with the community comprising a substantial portion of the city's voter base. With assembly elections approaching, the event has drawn attention to issues of pollution and civic responsibility.