'Current civil code is communal, secular UCC is need of the hour': PM Modi from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the current civil code is communal. During his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, he said the Supreme Court has held discussions regarding the UCC again and again, it has given orders several times.

"A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way. I would say that it is the need of the hour to that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country...only then would we be free of the discrimination on the basis of religion," he said.

During his address, the Prime Minister also spoke on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He said he understands the concerns regarding Hindus here and hopes the situation there gets normal at the earliest.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there."

The Prime Minister added that India always wants its neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace. "We are committed to peace...In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we think about the welfare of humankind."

He expressed his pain once again on the atrocities on women. As a society, he said, people will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening. "There is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society," he said in an apparent reference to widespread protests over rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news, but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear."