'Totally unaware...':  IIT Bombay says it was not consulted about poster amid row, orders for its removal

IIT Bombay has issued a clarification after a poster for a workshop on “South Asian Capitalism(s)” sparked outrage for depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in questionable imagery.

The poster, linked to an event co-organised with UC Berkeley and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, adapted the century-old Pyramid of Capitalist System cartoon but replaced the clergy in the “We Fool You” tier with India’s elected leaders. Critics said the imagery was partisan and offensive. The workshop was scheduled to be held at UC Berkeley on September 12–13, 2025.

Responding to the backlash, IIT Bombay said on X: “A post regarding a flyer of a workshop on South Asian Capitalism was brought to the attention of the Institute authorities. This workshop is to be held at University of Berkeley in partnership with UC Berkeley and University of Massachusetts-Amherst for young scholars. IIT Bombay has a project related to New Political Economic Initiative. However, we were totally unaware about the published flyer. Upon hearing about this post, we issued immediate instructions to the organisers to take down the flyer from all social media platforms and remove IIT Bombay's name from everything to do with this event.”

The statement added: “The details of the programme have been removed from the website of New Political Economy Initiative with immediate effect. No one from IIT Bombay is attending the conference. The Institute was not at all consulted about the flyer. We are deeply shocked and upset by its content. The Institute will cease to associate with these faculty members from UC Berkeley and University of Massachusetts-Amherst going forward. Further investigation into the matter will be conducted.”

Reactions had poured in criticising the poster for the event. Industry veteran and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai wrote: “Please investigate who are the @iitbombay faculty who are associated with the organizers on these projects. Please take disciplinary action against them. Probably they are in the know. @dpradhanbjp.”

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal also questioned the institute’s role: “Why is IIT Bombay organising an event on South Asian Capitalism(s)? There is no such thing as South Asian Capitalism(s). India and others are not capitalist countries as the US is. And so what is the purpose of involving University of Berkeley and University of Massachusetts Amherst in this? Do we need to be enlightened by these far away institutions on capitalism in India? We have no understanding ourselves? What is IITs interest in learning about capitalism in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc? This seems a political seminar with dubious intent.”

The controversy had first surfaced after an X user flagged the poster, tagging IIT Bombay and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, before later alleging that the institute had blocked him on the platform.