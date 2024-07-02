Tragedy in Hathras: More than 100 people feared dead in stampede at Uttar Pradesh 'Satsang'

Around 116 people, including several women and children, were killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Hathras district magistrate Ashish Kumar confirmed the fatalities and indicated that the death toll might rise.

Speaking to the media shortly after the incident, senior police officer Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that the stampede occurred during a religious event in a village in Hathras district. Another police officer mentioned that the stampede likely happened due to overcrowding.

A religious event celebrating Lord Shiva was held in Hathras. After the event concluded, a stampede occurred, tragically causing the deaths of over 50 people, including women and children. The satsang was organized by the Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam Committee.

There are speculations that more people could have died.

Recalling the horrific incident, an eyewitness told India Today, "We had come for the Satsang. It was a large crowd. Once the satsang ended, we started leaving. The exit was narrow. As we tried to exit towards the field, suddenly, a commotion started, and we didn’t know what to do. Many people have died."

“After the ‘satsang’ ended, everyone came out. Outside, the road was built at a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed," said another eyewitness.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to promptly reach the site and expedite relief efforts following the incident.

The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded and instructed officials to ensure they receive proper hospital treatment. A team led by the additional director general of police Agra and the Aligarh Commissioner has been formed to investigate the incident's cause, according to news agency ANI citing official sources.