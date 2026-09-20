Tragedy near Ganesh pandal in Mumbai: 8-year-old girl among 2 dead from electrocution

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Eight-year-old girl among deceased

The eight-year-old victim was identified as Raghni Ghanshyam Yadav. She was taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where doctors declared her dead, officials said.

A second victim, a woman admitted to Global Hospital in Parel, later succumbed to her injuries. Some reports identified her as Sujata, aged 33, although officials had not immediately released complete details.

Four injured, hospitals treating victims

The injured victims were identified as Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Narsh Hande, 19, Sahil Sandip Tare, 19, and Ruhi Singh, 12.

Police personnel present at the site said the victims suffered electric shock and burn injuries. Five injured were taken to Masina Hospital, while others were shifted to Global Hospital in Parel, reports said.

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Ruhi Singh was reported to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. The remaining injured victims were also kept under medical observation.

BMC, BEST inspect temporary electrical setup

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred near the entrance gate of the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal at Digvijay Mill Chawl, near pole number DLM-14.

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BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) officials later inspected the site and found that a temporary meter M217392, installed for Ganpati festival illumination and a cold drink stall, had its wiring and MCB disconnected by a local electrician. A BEST fuseman was present during the inspection.

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The police are investigating the source of the electric current and examining the condition of the temporary electrical installation. Further details about the cause of the electrocution and any action against those responsible are awaited. Rescue and medical teams reached the area soon after the incident, officials said.